JOHNSON - Florence M.

Of Amherst, NY, died March 19, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert Johnson; dearest mother of Linda (John) Fincel, Susan Giczkowski and David (Sharry) Johnson; grandmother of Vanessa, Amanda, Adam, David and Natasha. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.