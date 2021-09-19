KISER - Florence M.
(nee Sclafani)
September 16, 2021, at age 89. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Kenneth Kiser; devoted mother of David (late Carla), Thomas (Tammy McCoy), James (Deborah), John (Angela McGuire) Kiser and Melissa (Len) Vandermeulen; loving grandmother of April, Jessica, Nicholas and Aiden; dear sister of the late Sam Sclafani; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12-2 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd), where services will follow at 2:00 PM. Interment to follow at Skinnersville Cemetery. Please share your condolences with the family online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.