Florence M. KISER
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
KISER - Florence M.
(nee Sclafani)
September 16, 2021, at age 89. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Kenneth Kiser; devoted mother of David (late Carla), Thomas (Tammy McCoy), James (Deborah), John (Angela McGuire) Kiser and Melissa (Len) Vandermeulen; loving grandmother of April, Jessica, Nicholas and Aiden; dear sister of the late Sam Sclafani; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12-2 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd), where services will follow at 2:00 PM. Interment to follow at Skinnersville Cemetery. Please share your condolences with the family online at www.AMIGONE.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Sep
25
Service
2:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
My deepest sympathy to the Kaiser family. She was a wonderful, beautiful and joyful cousin. Everyone loved her and she was fun to be around. A classy lady
Betty Brumer
September 25, 2021
I am so sorry for the loss of your beautiful mom. Thinking and praying for everyone on this sad day.
Christina Head (Miller)
Family
September 24, 2021
We are saddened by your loss you will be in our prayers. Gol will always be remembered.
Fred and Cookie Sclafani
Family
September 23, 2021
Our Beautiful cousin will be greatly missed!
Kusak/Finazzo girls & Husbands
Family
September 20, 2021
I am so sorry for the loss of your Mom. You are all in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Mandy Berzer
September 19, 2021
