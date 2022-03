LAUX - Florence A.(nee Bartscheck)February 26, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Richard A. Laux; loving mother of Donald, Deborah Laux, and Michele (James) Nixon; Nana of Peter and Lucia Laux, Travis and Austin Nixon; sister of Frank (Edwina) Bartscheck and the late Mary (late Daniel) Kowalski. Family will be present Wednesday 3-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church on Thursday at 8:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Florence's name may be made to Meals on Wheels, where she volunteered her service for over 10 years. Condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com