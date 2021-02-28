Menu
Florence A. LAUX
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY
LAUX - Florence A.
(nee Bartscheck)
February 26, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Richard A. Laux; loving mother of Donald, Deborah Laux, and Michele (James) Nixon; Nana of Peter and Lucia Laux, Travis and Austin Nixon; sister of Frank (Edwina) Bartscheck and the late Mary (late Daniel) Kowalski. Family will be present Wednesday 3-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church on Thursday at 8:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Florence's name may be made to Meals on Wheels, where she volunteered her service for over 10 years. Condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Mar
4
Mass of Christian Burial
8:45a.m.
St. Gregory the Great Church
NY
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
Don and Deb, I am a former employee of Laux Sporting Goods and am so sorry for your loss. I remember your Mother as a very nice lady who always had a smile for anyone.
Mark S Dolka
Work
October 20, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers ~ sending BIG hugs.
Sal and Karen Calandra
March 3, 2021
Don, Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this sad time of loss. I know how very difficult this time can be. I know that prayers to God have helped me in my times of loss I hope they can do the same for you and your family. Take care John Weber
John Weber
March 1, 2021
So sorry to see notice of your mom's passing. She was kind and friendly woman and you could tell how much she loved her family. We wish you all peace at this difficult time.
Jim and Sue Dobmeier
March 1, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Laux family
Klute Family
March 1, 2021
To a very special friend, we will miss your caring ways. We knew you for 65 years...card club and more! Such happy memories! May you rest in eternal peace. With love, Mary & Dick Suchan
Mary & Dick Suchan
February 28, 2021
Our deepest sympathy at this of your loss. Our prayers and thoughts are with you and your families. Stay safe!
Joanne and Fred Fechter
February 28, 2021
