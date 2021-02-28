LAUX - Florence A.
(nee Bartscheck)
February 26, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Richard A. Laux; loving mother of Donald, Deborah Laux, and Michele (James) Nixon; Nana of Peter and Lucia Laux, Travis and Austin Nixon; sister of Frank (Edwina) Bartscheck and the late Mary (late Daniel) Kowalski. Family will be present Wednesday 3-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church on Thursday at 8:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Florence's name may be made to Meals on Wheels, where she volunteered her service for over 10 years. Condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2021.