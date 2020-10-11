Menu
Florence M. LINDA
LINDa - Florence M.
October 7, 2020. Florence M. Linda, 95, of Marcellus, NY passed at Loretto. Born and raised in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of John and Mary Linda. Florence retired from Blaw-Knox Corporation, after 40 years of service. She was an avid reader, enjoyed music, family get-togethers and sustained a good sense of humor. She was predeceased by her parents; four brothers; and three sisters. She is survived by several nieces and nephews as well as other relatives and friends. A Mass will be celebrated at a future date. Burial will be private. The family would like to thank the staff on the 8th floor at Loretto for their wonderful care. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Francis Xavier Church, P.O. Box 177, Marcellus, NY 13108 or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by RYAN FUNERAL HOME, Marcellus.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
Ryan Funeral Home
