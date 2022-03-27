Menu
Florence M. MERKLE
FUNERAL HOME
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
64 Maple Street
East Aurora, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 29 2022
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home
MERKLE - Florence M. (nee Wolniewicz)
March 25, 2022, of Elma, NY. Loving wife of the late David H. Merkle; dearest mother of Gregory (Denise Marshall) Merkle and Christal (Steven) Rosel; beloved grandmother of Joshua and Jonah Rosel; dear sister of the late Dorothy Ruchalski and the late Lorraine Drews; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present for visitation Tuesday from 3-6 PM at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora. Funeral Services Wednesday, 10 AM, at St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 374 Main St., East Aurora. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the EMW Boys and Girls Club, 2080 Girdle Rd., Elma, NY 14059. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home
64 Maple Street, East Aurora, NY
Mar
30
Funeral service
10:00p.m.
St. Matthias Episcopal Church
374 Main Street, East Aurora, NY
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
