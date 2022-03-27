MERKLE - Florence M. (nee Wolniewicz)
March 25, 2022, of Elma, NY. Loving wife of the late David H. Merkle; dearest mother of Gregory (Denise Marshall) Merkle and Christal (Steven) Rosel; beloved grandmother of Joshua and Jonah Rosel; dear sister of the late Dorothy Ruchalski and the late Lorraine Drews; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present for visitation Tuesday from 3-6 PM at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora. Funeral Services Wednesday, 10 AM, at St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 374 Main St., East Aurora. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the EMW Boys and Girls Club, 2080 Girdle Rd., Elma, NY 14059. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.