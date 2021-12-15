Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Florence A. NUNES
NuNes - Florence A. (nee Coppola)
December 7, 2021. Florence was a cancer survivor and a devoted mother of the late Allen Nunes, the late Valarie (Joesph) Flynn, beloved Grandmother to the late Taylor Nunes. Florence is survived by grandson Justin Flynn, brother James Coppola, Patricia (Roger) Hamilton, Marcia (Gray) Ciapa and special friend, David Quick, nieces and nephews, great-nephews and loving cousins. Florence enjoyed gardening, cooking, and interior decorating, and especially sewing. A funeral mass will be held at fourteen Holy Helpers Church on Saturday, December 18 at 11:00 AM. All friends and family are welcome.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
fourteen Holy Helpers Church
NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.