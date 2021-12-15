NuNes - Florence A. (nee Coppola)

December 7, 2021. Florence was a cancer survivor and a devoted mother of the late Allen Nunes, the late Valarie (Joesph) Flynn, beloved Grandmother to the late Taylor Nunes. Florence is survived by grandson Justin Flynn, brother James Coppola, Patricia (Roger) Hamilton, Marcia (Gray) Ciapa and special friend, David Quick, nieces and nephews, great-nephews and loving cousins. Florence enjoyed gardening, cooking, and interior decorating, and especially sewing. A funeral mass will be held at fourteen Holy Helpers Church on Saturday, December 18 at 11:00 AM. All friends and family are welcome.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 15, 2021.