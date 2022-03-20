RISMAN - Florence (nee Sweet)
Formerly of Great Neck, NY, currently of Orchard Park, NY. March 8, 2022. Cherished mother of Robert (Bonnie) Brook and Michael (Suzanne) Risman; loving grandmother of Alexandra, David Brook and Nicholas Risman. Sister of Gilda Friedman. Services were held privately by the family. If desired, donations maybe made to Hospice Buffalo - Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.