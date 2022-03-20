Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Florence RISMAN
FUNERAL HOME
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy
Amherst, NY
RISMAN - Florence (nee Sweet)
Formerly of Great Neck, NY, currently of Orchard Park, NY. March 8, 2022. Cherished mother of Robert (Bonnie) Brook and Michael (Suzanne) Risman; loving grandmother of Alexandra, David Brook and Nicholas Risman. Sister of Gilda Friedman. Services were held privately by the family. If desired, donations maybe made to Hospice Buffalo - Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am happy that she had a long life. I always enjoyed speaking with her Rest in peace Aunt Florence
SCOTT FRIEDMAN
Family
March 22, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results