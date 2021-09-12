Menu
Florence L. RUSZAJ
RUSZAJ - Florence L.
(nee Nowak)
September 6, 2021, age 99. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Ruszaj; devoted mother of Danielle Cobb, Michael (late Melanie) Ruszaj, Pamela (Kenneth Low) Ruszaj and Martin (Donna) Ruszaj; loving grandmother of Michael (Jessica), Daniel (Elena), Erin, Cassandra (Jeffrey), Brian, Marc, Lauren and one great-granddaughter; sister-in-law of Felix "Phil" Banasiak; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 9:00 AM from St. Leo the Great RC Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra or WNED Classical. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Dear Uncle Phil, Deb, Phillip and Dawn, Florence had well lived and was well loved. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Love, Sue
Susan Stepnick Haskins
September 16, 2021
