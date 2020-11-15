Menu
Florence SMITH
SMITH - Florence
(nee Zablotny)
Passed peacefully at her home, surrounded by family on November 14, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Smith; loving mother of Ronald (Susan) Smith, James (late Ginger) Smith, Patricia (John) Goodwin, Donna (Douglas) Daly, Kathleen Tower, Thomas Smith and the late Robert W. (Linda) Smith; cherished grandmother of 15 grandchildren; adored great-grandmother of five; dear sister of Dolores (late Arthur) Pogorzala and predeceased by the late John (late Clair), Henry (late Loretta) and Joseph (late Dorothy) Zablotny; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday from Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga at 9:30 AM. Friends invited. Live streaming of Florence's Mass will be available at https://my.gather.app/remember/florence-smith-2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
