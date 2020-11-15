SMITH - Florence
(nee Zablotny)
Passed peacefully at her home, surrounded by family on November 14, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Smith; loving mother of Ronald (Susan) Smith, James (late Ginger) Smith, Patricia (John) Goodwin, Donna (Douglas) Daly, Kathleen Tower, Thomas Smith and the late Robert W. (Linda) Smith; cherished grandmother of 15 grandchildren; adored great-grandmother of five; dear sister of Dolores (late Arthur) Pogorzala and predeceased by the late John (late Clair), Henry (late Loretta) and Joseph (late Dorothy) Zablotny; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday from Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga at 9:30 AM. Friends invited. Live streaming of Florence's Mass will be available at https://my.gather.app/remember/florence-smith-2020
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.