WROTECKI - Florence J. (nee Schwendner) February 25, 2021, age 102 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Edward Wrotecki; dearest mother of the late Paul (late Nancy) Wrotecki, Anne (David) Courtade, Eugene (Donna) Wrotecki and Michael (Sandra) Wrotecki; dear grandmother of five granddaughters and twelve great-grandchildren; daughter of the late John and Celia (nee Karmelinski) Schwendner; predeceased by a brother and two sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private Mass of Christian Burial and Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery was held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.
I am so sorry to you, the family. I have such fond happy memories of Auntie Florence. My dad just adored her and would tell us stories of old with her and Uncle Eddie She was the sweetest little lady. I always saw Leona in Auntie Florence. Rest in peace .WOW the crew that met you at Heavens Gates...the party you are having.
You are loved and will never be forgotten.
Jeanne, Lisa, Julie, Uncle Mike and Sandra, Uncle Gene and Donna, and her extended family...our thoughts are with you all.
Sandra Szykowny
March 4, 2021
So sorry Anne and family on the loss of your mother. Our deepest condolences on your loss. Rest in peace Florence