I am so sorry to you, the family. I have such fond happy memories of Auntie Florence. My dad just adored her and would tell us stories of old with her and Uncle Eddie She was the sweetest little lady. I always saw Leona in Auntie Florence. Rest in peace .WOW the crew that met you at Heavens Gates...the party you are having. You are loved and will never be forgotten. Jeanne, Lisa, Julie, Uncle Mike and Sandra, Uncle Gene and Donna, and her extended family...our thoughts are with you all.

Sandra Szykowny March 4, 2021