ZARANEK - Florence M.
December 4, 2021 of Buffalo, NY; daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (nee Lewdowski) Zaranek; dear mother of Christine Zaranek; sister of Raymond Pikul, Marlene (late Henry) Drozdowski and the late Regina (late Edward) Kobylinski and Henry (late Lorri) Pikul; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 716-825-5205. Share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.