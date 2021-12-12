Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Florence M. ZARANEK
FUNERAL HOME
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Rd
West Seneca, NY
ZARANEK - Florence M.
December 4, 2021 of Buffalo, NY; daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (nee Lewdowski) Zaranek; dear mother of Christine Zaranek; sister of Raymond Pikul, Marlene (late Henry) Drozdowski and the late Regina (late Edward) Kobylinski and Henry (late Lorri) Pikul; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 716-825-5205. Share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.