LANDSMAN - Floyd P., Jr. "Mickey"
Of Lancaster, NY, entered into rest August 30, 2021. Devoted father of Marilynn, Morgan and Martin Landsman; former husband of the late Marlene (nee Krehl) Landsman. He will be deeply missed by his daughter and two sons. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share your memories and condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.