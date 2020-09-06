MORGAN - Floyd M.
On September 2, 2020, God called home one of his favorite sons. Cherished husband of Jeanette D. (nee Staton) Morgan; dearest father of April Carter Hutson, Renee S. Carter and Carlton M. Morgan; grandfather of Carishia Morgan, Chaniah Morgan and Aiden L. Hutson; beloved brother of Bernice Richardson and Barbara Jones of Petersburg, VA; also survived by a host of relatives and dear friends. The family will receive friends Monday September 7, 2020, 4- 6 PM at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St. Funeral Services will be conducted Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11 AM at Faith Baptist Church, 626 Humboldt Parkway. Reverend James R. Banks II officiating. Entombment Serenity Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 VIRUS, attendance will be limited. Masks are mandatory. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.