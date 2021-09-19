CATALANO - Fortunato "Fred"
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest September 11, 2021. Beloved husband of Judith M. (nee Coniglio) Catalano; devoted father of Frederick (Paula), Mark (Sharon) and Dean (Kathy) Catalano; adored grandfather of Amanda J. (Joseph) Barill, Anthony J. (Alexis), Joseph (Shaelene), Russell, Kayla and Christina Catalano; cherished great-grandfather of Jaxson S. Barill, Gideon M. and Raven M. Catalano; loving son of the late Dominic and Susan Catalano; dear brother of Dominic (Camille) Catalano, Jr. and the late Rose Catalano. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Fortunato was a retired cement mason and a proud member of the Local 511. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday morning at 9:30 AM (September 23rd) at St. John the Baptist RC Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Buffalo. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share memories and condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.