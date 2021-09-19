Menu
Fortunato "Fred" CATALANO
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
CATALANO - Fortunato "Fred"
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest September 11, 2021. Beloved husband of Judith M. (nee Coniglio) Catalano; devoted father of Frederick (Paula), Mark (Sharon) and Dean (Kathy) Catalano; adored grandfather of Amanda J. (Joseph) Barill, Anthony J. (Alexis), Joseph (Shaelene), Russell, Kayla and Christina Catalano; cherished great-grandfather of Jaxson S. Barill, Gideon M. and Raven M. Catalano; loving son of the late Dominic and Susan Catalano; dear brother of Dominic (Camille) Catalano, Jr. and the late Rose Catalano. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Fortunato was a retired cement mason and a proud member of the Local 511. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday morning at 9:30 AM (September 23rd) at St. John the Baptist RC Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Buffalo. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share memories and condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. John the Baptist RC Church
1085 Englewood Ave, Buffalo, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Judy and family My deepest sympathy, May he rest in peace.
Claudine Vaillancourt
Friend
September 20, 2021
My sincere condolences to Judy and the family. Freddy was a good man. Always welcoming and a smile on his face. May he rest peacefully.
Roger
Friend
September 20, 2021
Sending our deepest condolences to your family . RIP
Jerry and Wendy Agnello
September 19, 2021
My deepest condolences to Judy an family he was a great man I had an opptunity to meet rest in peace Freddy you will always be in my heart
Thomas Giunta Jr
Friend
September 19, 2021
