CATALANO - Fortunato "Fred"Of Tonawanda, entered into rest September 11, 2021. Beloved husband of Judith M. (nee Coniglio) Catalano; devoted father of Frederick (Paula), Mark (Sharon) and Dean (Kathy) Catalano; adored grandfather of Amanda J. (Joseph) Barill, Anthony J. (Alexis), Joseph (Shaelene), Russell, Kayla and Christina Catalano; cherished great-grandfather of Jaxson S. Barill, Gideon M. and Raven M. Catalano; loving son of the late Dominic and Susan Catalano; dear brother of Dominic (Camille) Catalano, Jr. and the late Rose Catalano. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Fortunato was a retired cement mason and a proud member of the Local 511. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday morning at 9:30 AM (September 23rd) at St. John the Baptist RC Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Buffalo. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share memories and condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com