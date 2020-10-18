HEERS - Frances A.
(nee Ruperti, Andriaccio)
Of West Seneca, entered into rest on October 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Henry "Hank" Heers; devoted mother of Francine (Paul) Desiderio, Laurie (Richard) Magyar and Nicholas (Diane) Andriaccio; loving step-mother of Kymm (Peter) Brown and Scott Heers; cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Samuel and Lenora Ruperti; dear sister of Samuel (Jeanette) Ruperti, Frank (Robbie) Ruperti, late Mamie Lindley and the late Rose Cala; also survived by many relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., Tuesday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Martin of Tours, 1140 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, Wednesday morning, at 9:30 o'clock. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.