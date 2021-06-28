Menu
Frances P. BERDYCH
Of Buffalo, NY, June 27, 2021, at age 95. Beloved wife of the late Edward; loving mother of Judy Johnson, Mary (Peter) Valachos and Nancy Berdych; devoted grandmother of Steven (Pamela) Johnson, Rachel (Kyle) Keating, Andrew (Jennifer Hicks) Berdych and Alexander Valachos; great-grandmother of Addison, Braxton, Easton, Cooper, Penelope and Edward; dear sister of the late Florence Berdych, Helen Butkowski, Stephanie Szczykutowicz and Joseph, Edward and Henry Modelski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant), Tuesday, 4-8PM where prayers will be held Wednesday at 9AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption Church at 9:30AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Assumption Church Preservation Fund. Please share condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2021.
BVOC CS Team 2
June 29, 2021
