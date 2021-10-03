Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frances M. BOLDT
FUNERAL HOME
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
BOLDT - Frances M. (nee Dake)
Of West Seneca, NY, September 27, 2021, at age 84. Beloved wife of the late Frederick N. Boldt Sr., loving mother of Cheryl M. Rupe (Don Calabrese) and Frederick N. Boldt, Jr. (Ling Xiong); also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Floyd G. and Mary E. (Sherman) Dake; sister of Adelaide Blair (Jack Grinyer) and the late Arthur (Janet) Dake, George (Lorraine) Dake and Ruth (Michael) Paparella; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Cheryl, Don & Family: May the joys you knew and the times you shared help comfort you with the loss of your Mother. My deepest condolences.
MaryAnn D'Amico
October 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results