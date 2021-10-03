BOLDT - Frances M. (nee Dake)
Of West Seneca, NY, September 27, 2021, at age 84. Beloved wife of the late Frederick N. Boldt Sr., loving mother of Cheryl M. Rupe (Don Calabrese) and Frederick N. Boldt, Jr. (Ling Xiong); also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Floyd G. and Mary E. (Sherman) Dake; sister of Adelaide Blair (Jack Grinyer) and the late Arthur (Janet) Dake, George (Lorraine) Dake and Ruth (Michael) Paparella; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.