BRACCO - Frances B.(nee Nazzaro)January 5, 2022, age 99. Beloved wife of 75 years to Russell L. Bracco; devoted mother of Debra (Vincent) Gidzinski and David (Beverly) Bracco; loving grandmother of Carrie (Matthew) Brem and Sarah (Timothy) Millar; cherished great-grandmother of Mackenzie, Addison, Russell and Anna; dear sister of the late Andrew, William, Salvatore, Chuck and Dominic Nazzaro; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Frances was a fabulous cook and loved gardening. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1-5 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONEFUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Monday from Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr. Family and friends are asked to assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at