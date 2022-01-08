Menu
Frances B. BRACCO
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive
Cheektowaga, NY
BRACCO - Frances B.
(nee Nazzaro)
January 5, 2022, age 99. Beloved wife of 75 years to Russell L. Bracco; devoted mother of Debra (Vincent) Gidzinski and David (Beverly) Bracco; loving grandmother of Carrie (Matthew) Brem and Sarah (Timothy) Millar; cherished great-grandmother of Mackenzie, Addison, Russell and Anna; dear sister of the late Andrew, William, Salvatore, Chuck and Dominic Nazzaro; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Frances was a fabulous cook and loved gardening. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1-5 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE
FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Monday from Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr. Family and friends are asked to assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at
www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY
Jan
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Infant of Prague Church
921 Cleveland Dr., NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
Always enjoyed the family get togethers with your Mom and Dad. Fran was such a sweet lady! May her Memory Be Eternal!
Kathleen Tassy
Family
January 9, 2022
Dave and Beverly, so sad to hear of Frans' passing. She was always had a bright smile and a kind word for us, along with a asking how the family was, whenever we met. We will definitly miss her.
Jack and Ida Pawelczak
January 9, 2022
so very sorry Carrie to hear. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Mr. & Mrs Kowalewski
January 8, 2022
My deepest sympathy to Russell and family. I volunteered with Fran at Sisters Hospital for many years. I am in NC for the winter so am unable to be at her service but will keep family in my prayers. She was a great lady.
Noreen Fruchtel
Other
January 8, 2022
Dear family & friends, I want to extend my sincere condolences. Looking back on many fond memories. Tess Papia & family.
Tess Papia
January 8, 2022
Remembering Fran as a very special woman. She worked at the school our son went to. Haven't seen her or Russ in many years, but it's always sad when a family member dies. May she rest in peace.
Tom & Phyllis Bracco Mozingo
January 8, 2022
