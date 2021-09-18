Daniels - Frances

Frances Daniels was a caring mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She entered eternal rest on September 10, 2021, at the age of 91. Frances was born to Reverend Gilbert Coffey and Josephine Caesar in New Castle, Pennsylvania. Frances worked at Blue Cross/Community Blue for 21 years before retiring as Supervisor. She enjoyed traveling the world and spending time with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Dorothy Johnston, Dr. Gilbert Coffey, Victoria Thompson, William Coffey, and Louise Watkins. Her life and memories will be cherished in the lives of her brother, Wesley Coffey; children: Lawrence Wise, Theresa Gray, Jocelyn Coffey, Dr. Sharon Coffey, Duane Coffey, and William Coffey; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends. A private memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, September 25th at St. John Baptist Church.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 18, 2021.