So very sorry to hear of Fran´s passing. Haven´t spoke to her in a while, but thought of her often. She was a dear friend and neighbor when we lived in Buffalo. Visited her in Jacksonville before she relocated back to Buffalo. We had hoped to see her last summer but the travel restrictions put an end to that idea. May she Rest In Peace, our thoughts and prayers to her family.

Elaine & George Mc Daniel March 14, 2021