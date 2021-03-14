Menu
Frances V. DELANO
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY
DELANO - Frances V.
(nee Martin)
Of Buffalo, NY, formerly of Jacksonville, FL, March 11, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Franklin Delano; loving mom of Rosemary (Mike) Waggoner, Julie (Tom) Monahan, and Danielle Cichon (Michael Tate); cherished grandma of Carol, Andrew, Meghan, Amanda, Lauren, and Gabrielle; special aunt to Terrilyn Summers, Cheri, and Robina Martin; cherished friend of Sally and Bob Larkin and Rosemary Dannheim. The family will be present on Thursday from 3-7PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner of Rogers Rd.) where closing prayers will be said at 6:45 PM. Frances was raised on the Six Nations Reservation of the Grand River in Brantford, Ontario. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hamburg Funeral Home
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Mar
18
Service
6:45p.m.
Hamburg Funeral Home
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
So very sorry to hear of Fran´s passing. Haven´t spoke to her in a while, but thought of her often. She was a dear friend and neighbor when we lived in Buffalo. Visited her in Jacksonville before she relocated back to Buffalo. We had hoped to see her last summer but the travel restrictions put an end to that idea. May she Rest In Peace, our thoughts and prayers to her family.
Elaine & George Mc Daniel
March 14, 2021
