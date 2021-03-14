DELANO - Frances V.
(nee Martin)
Of Buffalo, NY, formerly of Jacksonville, FL, March 11, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Franklin Delano; loving mom of Rosemary (Mike) Waggoner, Julie (Tom) Monahan, and Danielle Cichon (Michael Tate); cherished grandma of Carol, Andrew, Meghan, Amanda, Lauren, and Gabrielle; special aunt to Terrilyn Summers, Cheri, and Robina Martin; cherished friend of Sally and Bob Larkin and Rosemary Dannheim. The family will be present on Thursday from 3-7PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner of Rogers Rd.) where closing prayers will be said at 6:45 PM. Frances was raised on the Six Nations Reservation of the Grand River in Brantford, Ontario. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.