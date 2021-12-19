GRAHAM - Frances L. (nee McCoy)

Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest December 14, 2021. Beloved wife of Horace Sr.; devoted mother of H. Glen Jr. (Stephanie) Graham and Blair Graham; cherished grandmother of Kendra and Leah Graham; loving daughter of the late James W. and Eva (nee Maxwell) McCoy; dear sister of Catherine (Alvin) Brooks and predeceased by Grace Ferguson and Charles Robert McCoy; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit New Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 100 Maryvale Dr., Cheektowaga, on Thursday from 10 AM-11 AM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.