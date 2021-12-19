Menu
Frances L. GRAHAM
GRAHAM - Frances L. (nee McCoy)
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest December 14, 2021. Beloved wife of Horace Sr.; devoted mother of H. Glen Jr. (Stephanie) Graham and Blair Graham; cherished grandmother of Kendra and Leah Graham; loving daughter of the late James W. and Eva (nee Maxwell) McCoy; dear sister of Catherine (Alvin) Brooks and predeceased by Grace Ferguson and Charles Robert McCoy; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit New Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 100 Maryvale Dr., Cheektowaga, on Thursday from 10 AM-11 AM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
New Cedar Grove Baptist Church
100 Maryvale Dr., Cheektowaga, NY
Dec
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
New Cedar Grove Baptist Church
Cheektowaga, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Debra McCoy and Kenyetta Woods
December 22, 2021
Blair and family, so sorry to hear of your Mother passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Larry Kosinski
Other
December 21, 2021
Glen and Blair we are very sorry to hear of your mom's passing. Know that our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
Paul and Donna Lewis
Other
December 19, 2021
Coach Graham, we were so saddened to hear of the death of your Mother. Our deepest sympathies to your and your entire family. Many prayers and love to all of you.
The Viapiano Family
Other
December 19, 2021
