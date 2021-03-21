GREGORY - Frances M. (nee Nicosia)
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest March 19, 2021. Devoted mother of Ronald (Melissa) Gruka and Rebecca Nicosia; cherished grandmother of Xavier and Madeline; loving daughter of Catherine and the late Richard Nicosia; dear sister of Ann Marie (Thomas) Zack, Joseph (Cheryl) Nicosia, Roger (Kristina Matthews) Nicosia and Norma Nicosia; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, a niece, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Timothy R.C. Church, 565 East Park Dr., Tonawanda, on Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made in Frances' name to the Erie County SPCA or Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.