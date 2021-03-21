Menu
Frances M. GREGORY
GREGORY - Frances M. (nee Nicosia)
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest March 19, 2021. Devoted mother of Ronald (Melissa) Gruka and Rebecca Nicosia; cherished grandmother of Xavier and Madeline; loving daughter of Catherine and the late Richard Nicosia; dear sister of Ann Marie (Thomas) Zack, Joseph (Cheryl) Nicosia, Roger (Kristina Matthews) Nicosia and Norma Nicosia; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, a niece, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Timothy R.C. Church, 565 East Park Dr., Tonawanda, on Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made in Frances' name to the Erie County SPCA or Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Timothy R.C. Church
565 East Park Dr., Tonawanda, NY
Fran & I worked together for many years at brokerage firms. I´m shocked & saddened to learn of Fran´s passing. Though years have passed, I still remember that pretty face and sweet personality. My sincere condolences to her family.
Cynthia Thuman
Work
August 12, 2021
Fran, you will be missed.
Fredric Renn
May 5, 2021
Fran I have no words. We have known each other for so many years. I go back to your father with his Fox News. I wish when I had gotten sick we kept in touch. I will miss you with all my heart. Love and kisses to your family.
Jackie B
Friend
March 25, 2021
My deeply sympathy to the family ! May the soul of Frans Rest In Peace... you will be missed Frans
Virginia Blatter
March 21, 2021
