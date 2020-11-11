CZUPRYNSKI - Frances J.

(nee Wachowiak)

November 8, 2020. Beloved of the late Norbert P. Czuprynski; dear mother of Margaret (Michael) Lacki, Kathryn (George) Kelly, and Elaine (Joseph) Wartinger; loving grandmother of Jessica (Steve), Jonathan (Erin), Jason (Brianna), Amanda (Nate), Brian, Ann (Josh), Mary Beth (Paddy), Kevin (Charlotte) and Emily; great-grandmother of Michael, Zander, Brenna, Andy, and Ceci; sister of the late Florence, Helen, and Anne; survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Thursday, 4-7 PM, at the BARRON MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St. (near Union Rd.), Cheektowaga, and attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, 10:30 AM, at St. John Kanty Church. Frances retired from JC Penny, was a lifetime member of Chopin Singing Society, and a Secretary of the St. John Kanty Rosary Society. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. John Kanty Rosary Society. Be mindful that Covid-19 precautions apply.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 11, 2020.