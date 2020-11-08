WILCZEK - Frances J.
(nee Zerilli)
Of Venice, FL, formerly of Grand Island, NY, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020, surrounded by her family. Mother of Christopher Wilczek (Savannah), Sara (Ryan) Samland; daughter of Mary and the late Charles Zerillil; sister of Mark Zerilli; former wife of Gary Wilczek. Frances grew up on Grand Island, as a graduate of Grand Island Senior High School. She was a loving mother to not only her children, but her Yorkie, Buddy. Frances will fondly be remembered by her friends and family, whom she loved to cook, bake, and entertain for. She pursued her passion of singing as a member of local Buffalo band, Smooth As Silk, and later relocated to Venice, FL. A Mass will be celebrated Saturday, November 14, at 11:00 AM at St. Stephen's Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island. Flowers may be delivered to 2100 Baseline Rd., and contributions may graciously be donated to ALS Association. Share condolences at www.kaiserfuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.