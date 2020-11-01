Menu
Frances M. SILVERI
SILVERI - Frances M. (nee Mombrea)
Of Amherst, entered into rest October 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Vittorio S. Silveri; devoted mother of Victor Silveri, Lori Ann Silveri, Michael Joseph (Marlene) Silveri and Mary Frances (Glen Knabenshue) Silveri; cherished grandmother of Christopher (Angela) Coté, Amanda (Anthony) Leonardi, Anthony (Kristin) Silveri and the late Sgt. Jonathon Coté, US Army; adored great-grandmother of Avery and Elise; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Frances Mombrea; dear sister of Michael (late Fay) Mombrea, Joseph (late Jean) Mombrea and the late Daniel (late Winifred) Mombrea; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass in St. Gregory the Great Church will be held at a later date. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
