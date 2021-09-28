O'DELL - Frances E. (nee Styres)
September 23, 2021, age 73, beloved wife of 53 years to the late Donald J. O'Dell, Sr.; loving mother of Donald J., Jr. (Laura Amoroso), Scott C., William J. (Melissa) and George E. O'Dell, II; cherished grandmother of Kadence, Mercury, Charlotte, Talas, Josephine, Violet and William, Jr..; dear sister of Wilma (late Ross) Purkis and the late Muriel Maracle and Ruby (Charlie) Aris; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore (near Sheridan Drive), where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 11 AM. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 28, 2021.