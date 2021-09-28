Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frances E. O'DELL
FUNERAL HOME
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
2909 Elmwood Avenue
Kenmore, NY
O'DELL - Frances E. (nee Styres)
September 23, 2021, age 73, beloved wife of 53 years to the late Donald J. O'Dell, Sr.; loving mother of Donald J., Jr. (Laura Amoroso), Scott C., William J. (Melissa) and George E. O'Dell, II; cherished grandmother of Kadence, Mercury, Charlotte, Talas, Josephine, Violet and William, Jr..; dear sister of Wilma (late Ross) Purkis and the late Muriel Maracle and Ruby (Charlie) Aris; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore (near Sheridan Drive), where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 11 AM. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Billy thoughts and prayers out to you and yours your mom was a very wonderful person known her for many many years she will be sorely missed hang in there buddy. Your friend always Anthony Marchese
Anthony Marchese
Friend
September 30, 2021
The O'Dell Family, my sincere condolences on the loss of a great woman,your mom was a kind hearted soul, also had a great sense of humor...She had a great talent for floral design and she loved it, it was a pleasure having her as an employee of the Buttercup...I'll miss her jovial laughter..May God hold her tight in his arms in heaven...God speed everyone. ..Fran I'll miss you...xoxo
Sandy Kenyon
Friend
September 29, 2021
Oh aunt fran I'm so sorry what you went thru this past year you were the best loving aunt anyone would love to have I will always keep you in my heart give all our love ones a kiss and hug for me and the kids rest peacefully my dear love I will never forget ur love you gave me fly high beautiful person xo love you
Jerry O'Dell jr
Family
September 29, 2021
My deepest sympathies to all of you in your time of loss & sorrow. Prayers and hugs to all. May she Rest In Peace in God´s loving embrace.
Dawn FiustKlink
September 28, 2021
My heartfelt sympathies to the entire family. Frannie was such a kind soul and I had the pleasure of working with her for many years. Lots of laughs and memories. Fly high with the Angels Fran. You will be missed.
Karen Gorham
Friend
September 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results