PAUL - Frances "Jane"
Loving Mother of 9, Grandmother of 16, Great-Grandmother of 15
Frances "Jane" Paul, mother, and caregiver extraordinaire, passed away quite peacefully March 19, 2021 in Meadowbrook, PA, at Saint Joseph's Manor, where she had been in residence for the past six years. Mrs. Paul, a longtime resident of Meadowbrook, PA was born in Ticonderoga, New York on January 1, 1924. She was the daughter of the late Stephen and Isabel (nee Cebrian) Wheeler. Jane was a graduate of Bennett High School in Buffalo NY class of 1942. Following her marriage in 1944, Jane and husband Tom resided briefly in Venice FL, Syracuse NY, Williamsville NY, Abington PA, and finally settled in their family home in Meadowbrook, PA from 1957 to 2017. Mrs. Paul gave birth to nine children, six boys and three girls,over the course of 19 years from 1945 to 1964. Mrs. Paul is survived by and the beloved mother of Susan Exum-Cannava (Joseph), James (Denise), Jeffrey (Mary), Joseph (Donna), Thomas (Ellen), Andrew (Denise), and Jane Paul; 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; preceded in death by her husband Thomas J. Paul in 2008, her daughter Barbara J. (nee Paul) Ryan in 2013, and her son John T. Paul (Judith) in 2018. Jane, or "Nona" as she was affectionately called by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was a bright, witty, and fun-loving individual. She spent her life in devotion to her family, her close friends from Our
Lady Help of Christians parish community, and her neighbors on Tallyho Rd. Jane was a devout Catholic and practiced her faith daily, prayerfully giving thanks for her many blessings, particularly the health and well-being of her large family. She always put the needs of her family and others ahead of her own. She spent the better part of her adult life with a baby in her arms or clinging to her leg. Jane was unflappable, and always ready with words of encouragement for her children. She graciously welcomed their spouses, friends-just about everyone into her life and her home with open arms. Mrs. Paul volunteered for many years in the office at Our Lady Help of Christians school and church, as well as for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. She made lifelong friendships through her work and her annual end-of-the-school year parties were legendary celebrations of camaraderie and friendship. Her endearing quick wit and playful sense of humor made everything
tenable, and she was personable and lovable to the day of her passing. She will be greatly missed by her extended family, as well as all the lives she touched and enhanced. Her quips and words of encouragement will endure in the hearts of her family, comforted by her simple, lasting maxim "It'll all work out." The Paul Family extends sincerest thanks to the Sisters of the Redeemer, and the leadership and staff of Holy Redeemer Hospital. It is with special heartfelt gratitude that we recognize and commend the staff at Saint Joseph's Manor, for the care and comfort provided
to our mom and thus to us, each day she was in residence. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday, March 27th, 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM at Our Lady Help of Christians, 1500 Marian Rd., Abington, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the face book page of funeral home's website listed below. Covid-19 restrictions including requirements for masks and social distancing will be observed. Entombment at George Washington Memorial Park. Contributions in her memory to St. Joseph Manor, 1616 Huntingdon Pike, Meadowbrook, PA 19046, would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements by FITZPATRICK FUNERAL HOME, Abington. www.fitzpatrickabington.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2021.