Frances Anna PRENTISS
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 24 2022
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
PRENTISS - Frances Anna
(nee Furioso)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 21, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Sr.; devoted mother of Arthur (late Maryann) and Bernard Jr.; cherished grandmother of four grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; predeceased by three brothers and five sisters. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rose of Lima Church, 500 Parker Ave., Buffalo, on Friday, at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bernie, so sorry to hear about the loss of your mother. I will keep you and your family in my thoughts and prayers. May your dear mother Rest in Peace.
Tim Montgomery
March 23, 2022
