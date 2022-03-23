PRENTISS - Frances Anna
(nee Furioso)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 21, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Sr.; devoted mother of Arthur (late Maryann) and Bernard Jr.; cherished grandmother of four grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; predeceased by three brothers and five sisters. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rose of Lima Church, 500 Parker Ave., Buffalo, on Friday, at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2022.