STANTON - Frances(nee Guido)September 20, 2020, age 90. Beloved wife of the late William B. Stanton, Sr.; devoted mother of Lynda (David Valley) Kaszubski and the late William B. Stanton, Jr.; daughter of the late Adeline (nee Orlando) and Joseph Guido; sister of the late Frank J., Michael A. and James A. Guido; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Services will be held privately. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com