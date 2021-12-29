Menu
Frances C. SZEWCZYK
FUNERAL HOME
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
4929 Broadway
Depew, NY
SZEWCZYK - Frances C.
(nee Diluzio)
Of Lackawanna, December 22, 2021. Beloved wife of Daniel D. Szewczyk; devoted mother of Keith Szewczyk and Danielle (Randy) Tesmer; loving grandmother of Sylus, Alea, Gabriella and Emma; cherished daughter of the late Joan (Steve) Dombrowski; dear sister of Maria (Sal) Pisano. Cindy (late Daniel) Bigij, Joan Lattonzio, Toni (Lynn) Siegal, Maurice (Melanie) DiLuzio and late Blazette (Paul) Bruening; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Thursday, 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Service in St. John Lutheran Church, 67 Litchfield Ave., Depew Friday, at 10 AM. Please assemble at Church,


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 29, 2021.
