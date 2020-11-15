Menu
Frances T. SMUTEK
SMUTEK - Frances T.
(nee Wiech)
Of Tonawanda, NY, November 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Smutek; dearest mother of Carol C. (Robert) Smith; grandmother of Kimberly (Josh) Isabelle and Robin (Jason) Kerr; great-grandmother of Lucas Kerr; daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Wiech; predeceased by sisters and brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
