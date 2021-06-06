Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frances C. "Fran" VANDERWERF
VANDERWERF - Frances C. "Fran"
Passed away peacefully on May 25, 2021 at the age of 83 while surrounded by family. Beloved daughter of the late Everett and Loretta (Murray) Metz. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Jack. Survived by sons, Jack Vanderwerf, Mike (MaryLynn) Vanderwerf, Rob (Kristina) Vanderwerf and Jim (Sue) Vanderwerf, and daughter, Laurie (Roger) Haenszel. Fran has eight grandchildren, Christopher (Randi) Vanderwerf, Katie Vanderwerf, Robert and Kevin Haenszel, Allie Tracy, Annabelle Vanderwerf and Morgan and Jack Vanderwerf. She has five great-grandchildren, Mason and Jaxon Vanderwerf, Finn Tracy, and Jeremy and Alice Vanderwerf. Survived by sister, Margaret (late Vince) Amicone, brothers, Art (Karen) Metz, Dan (Pat) Metz, sisters-in-law, Jeanne (late Doug) Burkard and Joan (late Roy) Boudreau and preceded in death by her brother, the late Everett Metz. Fran graduated from Our Lady of Victory Academy and worked as a bookkeeper at Metropolitan Insurance Company, before getting married. After raising their family in West Seneca, Fran and Jack moved to Peoria, AZ, where they lived for 15 yrs. After Jack's death, Fran moved back to West Seneca to be close to family. The family extends a special Thank You to niece, Kathy McCarthy, for her love and guidance during Fran's illness. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Our Lady of Victory Basilica. A private memorial will be held by the family at a later date.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My heart breaks at the Passing of Aunt Fran. She was such a sweet, funny and kind woman. I wish I could have seen her one last time. Prayers for all my cousins and their families.
Eileen Bailey
Family
June 7, 2021
God bless Mrs. Vanderwerf. I have many great memories growing up around her family.
Tim Roof
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results