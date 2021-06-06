VANDERWERF - Frances C. "Fran"
Passed away peacefully on May 25, 2021 at the age of 83 while surrounded by family. Beloved daughter of the late Everett and Loretta (Murray) Metz. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Jack. Survived by sons, Jack Vanderwerf, Mike (MaryLynn) Vanderwerf, Rob (Kristina) Vanderwerf and Jim (Sue) Vanderwerf, and daughter, Laurie (Roger) Haenszel. Fran has eight grandchildren, Christopher (Randi) Vanderwerf, Katie Vanderwerf, Robert and Kevin Haenszel, Allie Tracy, Annabelle Vanderwerf and Morgan and Jack Vanderwerf. She has five great-grandchildren, Mason and Jaxon Vanderwerf, Finn Tracy, and Jeremy and Alice Vanderwerf. Survived by sister, Margaret (late Vince) Amicone, brothers, Art (Karen) Metz, Dan (Pat) Metz, sisters-in-law, Jeanne (late Doug) Burkard and Joan (late Roy) Boudreau and preceded in death by her brother, the late Everett Metz. Fran graduated from Our Lady of Victory Academy and worked as a bookkeeper at Metropolitan Insurance Company, before getting married. After raising their family in West Seneca, Fran and Jack moved to Peoria, AZ, where they lived for 15 yrs. After Jack's death, Fran moved back to West Seneca to be close to family. The family extends a special Thank You to niece, Kathy McCarthy, for her love and guidance during Fran's illness. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and Our Lady of Victory Basilica. A private memorial will be held by the family at a later date.
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.