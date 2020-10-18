WASHINGTON - Frances (nee Jones)
Departed this life peacefully October 12, 2020, at the age of 85. Relatives and friends may visit THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY, Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 2 PM-5 PM. The family will receive friends Monday, October 19, 2020, 10 AM-11 AM at Grace United Church of Christ, 875 East Delavan Avenue, Buffalo, NY, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.