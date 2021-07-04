Wise - Frances H.
Of Lake View, NY, passed June 29, 2021. Beloved wife of Ray Wise; devoted mother of Laura (the late Gary) Glista; and loving grandmother of Tabitha (Matt Stewart) Glista. Friends will be received Tuesday, July 6, 4-7 PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, July 7, 10 AM, at Wayside Presbyterian Church. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Roswell Park or Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences and donations can be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.