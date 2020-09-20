GRIMM - Francesca
(nee Mancuso)
Of Williamsville, entered into rest September 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ronald C. Grimm; devoted mother of Cindy (Stephen) Kocsis, Edward (Cynthia) Grimm and Elaine (Gerard) Smith; cherished grandmother of Katie, Rachel, Courtney (Matthew), Cassidy, Cali, Justin (Kaylee) and Jenelle; loving daughter of the late Paul and Josephine Mancuso, Sr.; dear sister of James (late Ann) Mancuso, Diane (Samuel) Gardina and the late Paul Mancuso, Jr.; also survived by several nieces, nephews and her dear friend Cori Starr. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., Saturday, (September 26), from 11-1 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Francesca's memory to Pathways for the Visually Impaired, 1170 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14209, will be appreciated. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.