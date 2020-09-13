Menu
Francesco FULFARO
FULFARO - Francesco Of Williamsville, born in Sambiase, Italy, entered
into rest on September 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Romelia (nee Rapini) Fulfaro; devoted father of
Tina (Daniel) Rath, Angela Fulfaro, Anna Maria Fulfaro and Gasperino (Susan) Fulfaro; cherished grandfather of Atiana German, Julia Fulfaro, Alex Fulfaro and Jenna (Jesse) Cracknell. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Snyder Chapel) 4614 Main Street, near Harlem Rd., on Monday from 10 AM-12 Noon. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.
