Francesco "Frank" ZARCONE
ZARCONE - Francesco "Frank"
Entered into rest on June 24, 2021. Beloved husband to the late Marie G. Zarcone; devoted father of Frank (Enza) Zarcone, Albert Zarcone (Carmela Rocco) and Diana (Greg) Schnettler; adored grandfather of six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; loving son of the late Francesco and Anna Zarcone; dear brother of Carlo, Enzina, Anthony, Teresa and the late Maria, Cecilia, and Alberto; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, on Wednesday morning at 10:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Frank was the owner of Frank Zarcone & Sons Italian Meat Market located on the West Side of Buffalo for 64 plus years. Flowers are gratefully declined. Online condolences shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jun
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
