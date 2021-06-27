ZARCONE - Francesco "Frank"
Entered into rest on June 24, 2021. Beloved husband to the late Marie G. Zarcone; devoted father of Frank (Enza) Zarcone, Albert Zarcone (Carmela Rocco) and Diana (Greg) Schnettler; adored grandfather of six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; loving son of the late Francesco and Anna Zarcone; dear brother of Carlo, Enzina, Anthony, Teresa and the late Maria, Cecilia, and Alberto; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, on Wednesday morning at 10:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Frank was the owner of Frank Zarcone & Sons Italian Meat Market located on the West Side of Buffalo for 64 plus years. Flowers are gratefully declined. Online condolences shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.