Dear Will, I am so sorry to learn of the death of your dad. Losing a parent is so painful. Your mom and I are cousins. She is a wonderful lady who was my confirmation sponsor many years ago. Her dad, your grandfather, was my Godfather. I have very fond memories of him and Aunt Millie, your mom, and her sisters. You and your family will be in my prayers. I will also pray for the soul of your kind, gentle dad. God Bless.

Pattie Kaminski March 21, 2021