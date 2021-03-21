BOGACZ - Francis J. "Frank"
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest on March 17, 2021. Beloved husband of 58 years to MaryAnn (nee Strychasz) Bogacz; cherished father of Will F. (Kelli) Bogacz; adored grandfather to Cole and Cassidy Bogacz; loving son of the late Anthony and late Mary (nee Rog) Bogacz; brother of Marcy (Thomas) Lotocki, and Anthony (Meg) Bogacz and the late Eugene Bogacz; also survived by nieces, nephews, family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 4-8 PM where funeral services will be held Tuesday morning at 11:30 AM. Interment at Lakeside Cemetery. Frank was a past president at the Matthew Glab Post, an active member of the Shriners, and Chef de Gare of the 40 and 8 Club. Frank also was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.