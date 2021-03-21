Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Francis J. "Frank" BOGACZ
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
BOGACZ - Francis J. "Frank"
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest on March 17, 2021. Beloved husband of 58 years to MaryAnn (nee Strychasz) Bogacz; cherished father of Will F. (Kelli) Bogacz; adored grandfather to Cole and Cassidy Bogacz; loving son of the late Anthony and late Mary (nee Rog) Bogacz; brother of Marcy (Thomas) Lotocki, and Anthony (Meg) Bogacz and the late Eugene Bogacz; also survived by nieces, nephews, family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 4-8 PM where funeral services will be held Tuesday morning at 11:30 AM. Interment at Lakeside Cemetery. Frank was a past president at the Matthew Glab Post, an active member of the Shriners, and Chef de Gare of the 40 and 8 Club. Frank also was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
23
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
R.I.P. Dear friend and neighbor.
leonard poniatowski
March 23, 2021
Dear Will, I am so sorry to learn of the death of your dad. Losing a parent is so painful. Your mom and I are cousins. She is a wonderful lady who was my confirmation sponsor many years ago. Her dad, your grandfather, was my Godfather. I have very fond memories of him and Aunt Millie, your mom, and her sisters. You and your family will be in my prayers. I will also pray for the soul of your kind, gentle dad. God Bless.
Pattie Kaminski
March 21, 2021
Dear Mary Ann, Will & family. Sending you our sincerest condolences on the loss of Frank. He will be forever remembered as a devoted husband and father and a true friend to many.I will never forget his wit and his humor when we were in his company. So Bogie I wish a peaceful fare thee well, and happy trails as you glide through those pearly gates, May you rest in eternity in the arms of the Lord. Remembering you and yours with love. Rosemarie Bonare & family
Rosemarie Bonare
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results