BERNARD - Francis D.
Of Hamburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly on October 17, 2020, at his residence. He was born on September 6, 1942, in Lackawanna, the son of the late Vincent and Helen (Pappacena) Bernard; beloved husband of Patricia (nee Gates) Bernard and the late Mary (nee Anticoli) Bernard; devoted father of Laura (Steve) Sherman and Christopher Bernard; loving grandfather of Eric Bernard, Mary, Amy and Guy Sherman; dear brother of Maria (the late Jerry) Lanham and the late Vincent (Carol Jean) Bernard. Francis was an avid golfer, enjoyed hunting, fishing and especially spending time with friends and family and an occasional slot machine. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from 4-7 PM. All are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at SS Peter & Paul's R.C. Church, 66 E. Main St., Hamburg, on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 10:30 AM. Please assemble at the church. New York State Guidelines will be followed, where masks and social distancing are required. Condolences may be offered at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 20, 2020.