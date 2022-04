My Sincerest Condolences to the Danitz Family.. Fran was a VERY Special man. GOD Blessed the Danitz Family with him. The youngest of 4 children, and the Best!!!! It is not often that GOD Blesses a family with this type of man. There will never be a man like Fran ever again! May GOD Bless him!!!!!

Archey March 30, 2021