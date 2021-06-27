Menu
Francis X. DUFFY
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
ABOUT
PS 206 South Park High School
DUFFY - Francis X.
Age 98, of Hollywood, Florida, formerly of Buffalo, NY, passed away peacefully in his sleep in Hollywood, Florida on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Frank was born on December 23,1922, in Buffalo to John Joseph Duffy and Henrietta (Snell) Duffy. Frank's mother passed away when he was an infant and he was raised by his grandmother, and later Joe and Mabel Duffy. Frank was known as "Duke" from childhood. He graduated from South Park High School (1939) and then served In WWII in the Army Air Corps (8th Air Force) stationed in England and post-war Germany. With the help of the GI Bill, Frank graduated from Canisius College (B.A)(1950). Frank's successful career in carpet sales was spent with department stores in Buffalo (Sears, Hens & Kelly), St. Louis, MO (Vandervoorts), and South Florida (Jordan Marsh, Modernage, Burdines) He retired in 1975. In 1946, Frank married his one and only, Marie Weber, of Buffalo, NY, and they had six children. Their marriage was filled with love for one another, love for our Lord, love for family, and always a sense of humor through good times and bad. Always up for adventure, they moved to St. Louis, then Hollywood, FL in 1968. They loved to dance, play cards, and entertain others, even performing as clowns in their retirement. They loved to travel, and even served as movie extras, sharing screen time with Paul Newman, Sally Field, and Don Amiche. Frank was a passionate bowler and a terror on the ping pong table. Marie passed away in 1999, and her beloved memory stayed with Frank to the end. Frank also survived his oldest son, Kevin, who died too soon, in 2014. Frank has five surviving children: Robert (Marcia Foshee-Duffy) of Fernandina Beach, FL, Susan Lenck (Sam) of Mims, FL, Mark of Margate,FL; James (Christine) of Raleigh, NC, and Lori Ann Duffy of Hollywood, FL; grandchildren Colleen Duffy Wray, Kathleen Duffy, Adam Lenck, Erik Lenck, Scott Lenck, Emily Lenck, Jenna Duffy Pino, Bryan Duffy, Taylor Bianco; four great-grandchildren; cherished brother of Delores Needham of Buffalo, NY, and his many cousins, relatives and friends.
A celebration of Frank's life will be held at a later date. If you wish to honor Frank, donations may be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I thought the world of Frank. He was my neighbor for years. He will remain in my thoughts and prayers. I did not see him recently as my husband has been ill. Frank took us to the senior prom at the senior center. Also, to many of Lori's dance performances. God bless you always, Frank. Always our friend. Kathy and Erv
Kathy Deubig
Friend
October 3, 2021
Dear Duffy family, Sending deepest sympathy for your loss.My thoughts and prayers are with your family. Mr. and Mrs. Duffy made a amazing couple and were very special to my family. With love, Ruth
Ruth Quinter
Friend
July 8, 2021
My condolences to the family on the loss of one of our Greatest Generation. While Duke was not a member of the 466th Bomb Group Association, we are especially sad to lose one of "ours."
Beverly Baynes Tomb, Secy, 466th BG Assoc
Other
June 29, 2021
On behalf of the Board of Trustees, the staff and volunteers of the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force, we would like to extend our deepest condolences for your loss. Please know the passing of your loved one is felt by all those who honor the Greatest Generation and their sacrifices.
National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air force
Other
June 28, 2021
TO FRANK'S CHILDREN...I am deeply sorrowed upon learning of your Dad's passing.Duke was one of my most cherished friends during college, and many years following. Duke and lovely Marie shared many beautiful times in the 50's, including visits to our cottage in Canada. What a fine journey to 98. I am 2 years behind him.Our next reunion will be a blast. God bless Duke and his family.
FRAN LUCCA
Friend
June 28, 2021
May comfort come to you for your loss. 1Thess.4:14
Bryan
June 27, 2021
