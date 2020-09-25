FABER - Francis E.
Age 94, died September 22, 2020, in Allegany, NY. He was born in Waverly, NY, served in the Army during WWII, and worked for Republic Steel and Boss-Linco Trucking, both in Buffalo. He was last known to have been survived by a wife, Ingeborg Dorsch Faber; a daughter, Ramona Faber, last known to live in Orchard Park; and a grandson. Visitation will be Monday, September 28th, from noon to 1:30 PM, with a Funeral to follow at 1:30 PM, in the CASEY, HALWIG & HARTLE FUNERAL HOME, Olean. Burial will be in Mt. View Cemetery, Veterans Field of Honor in Olean. Please read complete obituary at www.oleanfuneralhome.com