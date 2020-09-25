Menu
Francis E. FABER
FABER - Francis E.
Age 94, died September 22, 2020, in Allegany, NY. He was born in Waverly, NY, served in the Army during WWII, and worked for Republic Steel and Boss-Linco Trucking, both in Buffalo. He was last known to have been survived by a wife, Ingeborg Dorsch Faber; a daughter, Ramona Faber, last known to live in Orchard Park; and a grandson. Visitation will be Monday, September 28th, from noon to 1:30 PM, with a Funeral to follow at 1:30 PM, in the CASEY, HALWIG & HARTLE FUNERAL HOME, Olean. Burial will be in Mt. View Cemetery, Veterans Field of Honor in Olean. Please read complete obituary at www.oleanfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 25, 2020.
