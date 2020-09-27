Zagrobelny - Francis E. "Frank" CPA
September 25, 2020 of East Aurora, NY. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Ruddy); cherished father of James (Phyllis), Mark (Jill), Theresa (Tom) Bone, Kathleen (Herb) Van Baren, Stephen and Michael (Michelle) Zagrobelny; loving grandfather of Jazen, Christine, Patrick (Megan), Jeremiah, Ellen (Jonathan), Megan, Sam, Zoe, Caroline (Zach), Tim, Margaret, Jack, Zeb, Mary, Russell, Phoebe, Thomas, Bridget, Erin and Danyelle; great-grandfather of Cora; dear brother of August and was predeceased by siblings, Bronic, Thadeus, Stella, Helen, Joseph and Josephine. The family will be present on MONDAY from 3-7 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the Funeral Home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 AM at Immaculate Conception Church. Please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com