FALTISCO - Francis J. Of Buffalo, NY, September 2, 2021. Beloved husband of Rosemarie (nee Schooley) Faltisco; dearest father of Mary Lee (Lyle) Roush, James (Rose Mary), Joan (late Robert) (James Monteith) Fletcher and Matthew (Mary Ellen); 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; brother of Theresa (late John) Beier and the late Joseph (Susan), Edward (Judy) and Robert (Patricia); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Thursday, September 9th, 3-7 PM. Memorial Mass from Our Lady of Charity-St. Ambrose worship site, 65 Ridgewood Rd., on Friday, September 10th, 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Mr. Faltisco was a member of St. Ambrose Holy Name and a Veteran of the Korean War. Francis Faltisco, in his last act of kindness, donated his Earthly remains to the University of Buffalo School of Medicine.
To The Faltisco Family.
It is with much sadness to hear about your dad. He was a great person. Enjoyed the dinners, talks and just relaxing on the front porch with him. I could never thank him enough for taking care of our Ozzy when we went on vacation, We knew Ozzy was in great hands with him and never had to worry. We will miss him.
Lori Reynolds & Rick Vogel
Family
September 8, 2021
Liked seeing him & chatting with Francis his Hellos , How are you ,?,good mornings , his smiles, & I love yous! Phone conversations, what an hnonor !THANKS FOR YOUR SERVICE FRANCIS!