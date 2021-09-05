To The Faltisco Family. It is with much sadness to hear about your dad. He was a great person. Enjoyed the dinners, talks and just relaxing on the front porch with him. I could never thank him enough for taking care of our Ozzy when we went on vacation, We knew Ozzy was in great hands with him and never had to worry. We will miss him.

Lori Reynolds & Rick Vogel Family September 8, 2021