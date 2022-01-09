Menu
Francis Levi HIGMAN
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
1124 Ontario Avenue
Niagara Falls, NY
HIGMAN - Francis Levi
Died peacefully on December 26, 2021.He was born September 13, 1932 in Carthage, New York, to the late Levi Christopher Higman and Anna Mae (nee Kelley). He married Barbara Joan Crowley of Niagara Falls on September 13, 1958. She predeceased him on September 13, 2007. He is survived by his children, Sean (Karen) Higman, Kelley (Christopher) Mathieson, Dr. Meghan Higman, Kerry (Michael) Berlinger; grandchildren, Ryan (Claire) Higman, Matthew (Samantha) Higman, Caitlin Higman, Hugh, Levi and Isabella Mathieson, Jackson, Ruairi and Ailish Higman, Sarah and Connor Berlinger; and his two great-grandchildren, Emilia Higman and Logan Higman. He is also survived by in-laws Sonja Higman, Maureen Higman, Carol Crowley and John Grierson as well as many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Mr. Higman was the father of the late Elizabeth Anna Higman and grandfather to the late Elizabeth Marie Berlinger and Jessie Grace Mathieson.He was predeceased by his brothers and sisters Elizabeth (late Donald) Gaffney, Mary (late Thomas) Freeston, Jane (late Francis) Nortz, Thomas (Maureen) Higman, Joanne (late Charles) Raycraft, Lola (late Richard) Woods and Patrick (Sonja) Higman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Niagara University Alumni Chapel on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM. The family will be present beginning at 10:00 AM for visitation. A mask must be worn, even if you are vaccinated. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made through memorial donations in Professor Higman's honor to Niagara University, Office of Advancement, P.O. Box 2008, Niagara Falls, NY 14109, or The Susan and David Bartlett, MD Cancer Research Fund, Allegheny Health Network, 4818 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com for guest register.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Niagara University Alumni Chapel
NY
Jan
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Niagara University Alumni Chapel
NY
