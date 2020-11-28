CONEY - Francis J., Jr. "Frank"
Age 80, of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020, at Schoellkopf Health Center, under the care of the first floor staff and Niagara Hospice. He was the son of the late Frank and Lena (Curcione) Coney; husband of the late Louise (Walker) Coney; loving father of Joelle (fiancé Leonard Previte) M. Coney, Angela L. Coney and Frank J Coney III. Mr. Coney is also survived by his six grandchildren whom he adored, Luisa (David) Stahlman, Zachary Krebs (US Navy), Hunter C O'Donoghue, Robert Krebs, Jackson Krebs (US Navy) and Joseph Krebs. Frank was survived by his loving sister Sandy (Coney) Basile, her children and their families. He is also survived by many aunties, uncles and loving cousins and friends. Frank is lastly survived and forever remembered as "Big Papa" to Chloe Marie Stahlman, his great-granddaughter whom he loved and adored spending time with. Mr. Coney's family will receive friends on Monday, November 30, from 9-10 AM, in Holy Family Parish, at St. Joseph Church, 1413 Pine Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY, where his Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 AM. Interment will be held privately in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial offerings may be made to Schoellkopf Health Care Facility. Arrangements by M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGRA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com
for online condolences and full obituary.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 28, 2020.