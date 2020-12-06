WORONieCKI - Francis J.
Of Orchard Park, NY, November 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Sharyl E. (Staskewicz) Woroniecki; dearest father of Douglas J. (Linda) Woroniecki, Renee S. (David) Rodems and Luke F. (Michelle) Woroniecki; also survived by eight grandchildren. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.