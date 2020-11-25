DAVIS - Francis M.
Of West Seneca, entered into rest November 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Rebecca (nee Swanekamp) Davis; loving son of Suzanne (nee Maglich) and the late George A. Davis, Sr. Dear brother of James Davis, Amy Tatko (Joseph Light, Sr.) and the late George A. Davis, Jr.; fond uncle of Aaron Davis, Jacob Tatko and Gabriella Tatko; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 1-5 PM. A prayer service will immediately follow. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Please share your condolences online with the family at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 25, 2020.