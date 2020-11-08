KUNTZ - Francis M.
Of Pendleton, November 5, 2020. Veteran of the United States Coast Guard. Sub Foreman at National Fuel in West Seneca, retired after 44 years, in 2012. Survived by his wife of 44 years, Bonnie (Hastings) Kuntz; children, Francis Martin, Mark (Erica) Kuntz, Jennifer (Shawn) Acker, and late Julie (Dan) DiGiovanni; five grandchildren; siblings, Joan (Louis) Martin, Carol (Richard) McLaughlin, Mary (William) Schultz, Donald (Michelle) Kuntz, Kathy (Michael) Levulis, and Martin (Nancy) Kuntz; several nieces, nephews and cousins. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Wednesday, November 11th, at 10 AM, at Good Shepherd RC Church, 5442 Tonawanda Creek Rd., North Tonawanda, NY 14120. In lieu of flowers, donations to Roswell Park Cancer Institute would be appreciated by the family. Please visit pruddenandkandt.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.