Francis Xavier "Mac" McMENAMIN
FUNERAL HOME
Buffalo Niagara Cremation Service
580 South Park Avenue
Buffalo, NY
McMENAMIN - Francis Xavier "Mac"
85, of West Seneca, NY, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2021, after a brief illness. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Carol (nee Baus) and his cherished children David and Lisa (Ronald Strong II); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mac was a longtime employee of NAPA Auto Parts and, after retirement, worked at Buffalo Pharmacies Institutional. He was a proud veteran of the Korean War. A private burial has taken place. Donations in his honor are gratefully appreciated by the Erie County SPCA Wildlife Dept., 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Arrangements by Buffalo Niagara Cremation Service, 855-1411. Please share memories and condolences at www.buffaloniagaracremation.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Buffalo Niagara Cremation Service
I knew Mac from my days at NAPA....worked for him and found him to be an honest and fair man....In all my years of working in many different jobs, he was the best boss I ever worked for.
Tim Domino
December 30, 2021
