McMENAMIN - Francis Xavier "Mac"
85, of West Seneca, NY, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2021, after a brief illness. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Carol (nee Baus) and his cherished children David and Lisa (Ronald Strong II); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mac was a longtime employee of NAPA Auto Parts and, after retirement, worked at Buffalo Pharmacies Institutional. He was a proud veteran of the Korean War. A private burial has taken place. Donations in his honor are gratefully appreciated by the Erie County SPCA Wildlife Dept., 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Arrangements by Buffalo Niagara Cremation Service, 855-1411. Please share memories and condolences at www.buffaloniagaracremation.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.